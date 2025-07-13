The Boston Red Sox rode a brilliant complete-game shutout from Garrett Crochet to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Fenway Park, securing their ninth consecutive victory.

The 26-year-old left-hander threw exactly 100 pitches, 72 of them for strikes, against a lineup of 30 batters. He allowed only three hits, issued zero walks, and struck out nine. Of his 100 pitches, 19 were first-pitch strikes, and he induced 11 groundouts and seven flyouts. The Rays, despite fielding an all-right-handed lineup, were unable to break through against the lefty.

The only scoring came in the fourth inning when Roman Anthony doubled and scored on a Carlos Narváez single under shortstop Taylor Wells' glove. That lone run proved enough for the Red Sox, as Crochet’s dominance on the mound kept Tampa Bay at bay throughout the afternoon.

Crochet’s only real trouble came in the sixth. With runners on the corners and one out, Ha-Seong Kim attempted a bunt. Abraham Toro charged the ball, made a barehanded throw while falling, and Narvaez tagged out Taylor Wells just before he touched the plate. The call stood after a Rays challenge, preserving the shutout.

“I didn’t even know what to do when the third out was recorded,” Crochet admitted postgame. “I was like, ‘Where do I stand?’”

Garrett Crochet, who was traded to Boston from the White Sox on December 11 for four prospects, has far exceeded expectations in his debut season. His shutout brought him to a 10-4 record and a Major League-leading 160 strikeouts across 129 1/3 innings in 20 starts. For comparison, he threw just 146 innings across four seasons with Chicago.

Boston rewarded Crochet with a six-year, $170 million extension after just one start. His leadership has matched his performance, with manager Alex Cora praising Crochet's clubhouse presence and on-field influence.

“With the contract, stuff comes with the territory,” Cora said. “You have to be that guy. And we haven't had a guy like that in a while.”

Crochet chose not to pitch in the 2025 All-Star Game despite earning his second consecutive selection, citing the importance of conserving his workload for the Red Sox’s playoff push.

“Just being able to use my workload in games that matter for the Red Sox — that’s really all I’m focused on,” Crochet said.

The Red Sox, sitting at 52-45 and surging into the All-Star break, will go for a four-game sweep of the Rays on Sunday. Meanwhile, Crochet is scheduled to start the third game after the break against his former team, the Chicago Cubs.