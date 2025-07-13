The Philadelphia Phillies are without third baseman Alec Bohm for the remainder of Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Bohm reportedly sustained an upper-body injury after getting hit by a pitch from San Diego starter Yu Darvish early in the contest, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

“Alec Bohm left the game with a bruised left rib cage. He got drilled with a pitch in the second inning,” Zolecki shared in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bohm, who is in his sixth season with Philadelphia, managed to stay in the game and even find his way to home plate after a Nick Castellanos hit and a throwing error from Darvish. Perhaps the Phillies are merely trying to play it safe with Bohm, who has been hitting decently in the 2025 MLB season, thus far. Edmundo Sosa was called to replace Bohm, who could potentially be out until the MLB All-Star break. Signed to a one-year, $7.7 million contract by the Phillies last January, Bohm is hitting .281 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs across 271 at-bats so far in the 2025 MLB regular season.

Sosa immediately made a significant impact after replacing Bohm, as he plated Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh for two runs after a single in the fifth inning off Darvish. That gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead, as they look to level the series.

As for the Phillies, they entered Saturday's game in shaky form, having lost three of their previous four outings, including a 4-2 defeat in the series opener against the Padres. With the Mets winning against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, the Phillies could lose their spot atop the National League East division standings if they lose to Darvish and the Padres.

The Phillies and the Padres will play the finale of their series this Sunday, with Philadelphia sending Christopher Sanchez to the mound and San Diego giving the ball to Nick Pivetta.

Philadelphia will kick off its second-half schedule with a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at home, beginning on July 18 at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.