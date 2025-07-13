Even in a frustrating 3-1 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. gave fans at Kauffman Stadium a reminder of why he's considered one of the best young talents in baseball. In the top of the third inning, Witt ranged to his right, snagged a grounder off the bat of Brett Baty on the backhand, and fired a jump throw to first to nab the Mets third baseman. MLB posted the highlight on X with the caption, “Bobby Witt Jr. showing off the range,” and it quickly went viral among fans hungry for something to cheer about.

Unfortunately, Witt’s defensive gem wasn’t enough to rescue the Royals from another game defined by offensive missed opportunities.

The loss dropped Kansas City to 50-47, and while they're still technically in the mix for a postseason spot, the team’s current trajectory suggests otherwise. The Royals' bats were silent for most of the afternoon, producing just four hits. The most glaring moment came in the sixth inning, where Kansas City squandered its best chance to turn the tide.

Royals fall to the Mets on Saturday

After Kyle Isbel led off with a double and came around to score on Jonathan India’s own two-bagger, India advanced to third on a throwing error by Mets reliever Reed Garrett. With no outs and the heart of the order due up, the Royals seemed poised to at least tie the game.

Instead, the rally fizzled. Witt popped out to second on the fifth pitch of his at-bat. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a groundout to first, failing to bring India home. Then Maikel Garcia ended the inning with a flyout to right after a tough seven-pitch battle. The Royals left the tying run stranded 90 feet away.

“It’s part of baseball,” India said. “We had good opportunities. We just didn’t come through today.”

Manager Matt Quatraro echoed the frustration.

“We’re trying to win and so when we don’t score the runs that we have an opportunity to score, we’re frustrated,” Quatraro said. “They’re trying to drive runs in all the time. There are guys that are trying to get you out that are making good pitches. We’ve got to be a little bit better.”

Witt also saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end, finishing the day 0-for-3 with a walk. He nearly sparked another rally in the eighth inning, reaching base and appearing to steal second, but the Mets challenged the call. Replay showed he briefly came off the bag, and the out ruling was met with heavy boos from Royals fans.

“The rule is clear and convincing,” Witt said postgame. “And I didn’t see anything clear and convincing, nor did any of the umpires out there or did anyone in our dugout.”

The Royals went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and lost the weekend series in the process. Kansas City will look to bounce back Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break, sending Noah Cameron (3-4, 2.56 ERA) to the mound against Mets righty Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.29 ERA).