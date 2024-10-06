The Boston Celtics will be chasing their second championship in a row, but some people expect Jayson Tatum to be chasing another trophy this season as well. Jayson Tatum was asked after their preseason game against the Denver Nuggets about personal accolades, and he gave an insightful answer.

“Everybody should have individual goals, and we're all mature enough to know what it's like to have team success that nothing gets in the way of what we're trying to accomplish and be as special and great as we were last year and even better this year,” Tatum said.

“Whether guys want to make the All-Defensive team, All-Star, or MVP, you should be able to want to go after that. That means you're having a hell of a year. That means you're dominating, that means you're being your best self, which we want everybody to be,” Tatum said. “I'm not chasing MVP if it's costing us games, but if I'm in that conversation, it means we're one of the best teams. That means I'm playing the right way and everybody on the team is having success, and we're going in the right path.”

Tatum seems to be worried more about the team's success than his personal accomplishments, which shows his dedication to winning another championship.

Jayson Tatum predicts who will win MVP this season

Earlier in the season, Jayson Tatum was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon Show and was asked who he thinks will win MVP this season.

“Can I say myself,” Tatum said.

Tatum has the ability to be in the conversation for MVP, but he has a team of other talented players that may make it hard for him to do that. It's not a bad thing, and the Celtics showed last year that the team doesn't revolve around Tatum. Jaylen Brown was the player last season to win Finals MVP, and that just goes to show that there a several go-to players for the Celtics.