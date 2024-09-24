Since joining the NBA in 2017, Jayson Tatum has amassed a list of accolades with which few 26-year-olds can compete. The Boston Celtics superstar is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA first-team selection, NBA All-Star Game MVP and an NBA champion. Fresh off the Celtics' first title in 16 years, Tatum signed a five-year, $314 million contract this offseason, the largest in league history.

Despite his lengthy list of accomplishments, Tatum still feels he has another level he can reach during his eighth season.

“At 26, and I guess as accomplished as I am, I just always feel like overall I can still get better. You haven't seen the best version of Jayson Tatum,” he said on Tuesday at Celtics Media Day. “And you shouldn't [have]. I'm only 26, I should continue to keep getting better.”

While Tatum finally broke through with a title last season, he may have a chip on his shoulder entering 2024-25 for several reasons.

What will this season mean for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics?

Tatum has been perceived as the Celtics' top player since Kyrie Irving left the team in 2019, with Jaylen Brown serving as his co-star. However, that dynamic was thrown into question at points last season. While Tatum finished the 2024 Finals strong after a poor start, Brown was awarded series MVP.

Further, Tatum was benched for part of the 2024 Olympics as he struggled to make an impact for Team USA. Tatum did not play in two of the team's six games, including a semifinal victory over Serbia. He played 11 minutes in the gold medal game against France, posting two points and three rebounds. Tatum finished the tournament averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on 8-of-21 shooting (38.1 percent) in 17.7 minutes per game.

His poor outside shooting played a significant role in his limited playing time for Team USA. Tatum shot 0-of-10 from three over nine appearances and often appeared unwilling to pull the trigger from deep. Those shooting woes raised concerns after the Celtics star shot a career-low 28.3 percent from three in the 2024 playoffs.

Tatum admitted to a mechanical issue with his jump shot and said he has been working on it with his trainer, Drew Hanlen.

“[I've] been working with my trainer Drew a lot recently in the last few weeks,” he said. “A few mechanical things. Pick-up points, hand placement, getting lower, keeping my shoulders forward and things like that… There were some things I could have fixed, but in the midst of the playoffs and trying to manage your rest, it’s a little tougher.”

“I was still playing well. I just wasn’t shooting the ball as well as I would have liked. And obviously, we were winning. So it wasn’t the time or the place to try to fix things in that moment.”

If Tatum can get his jumper back on track, the Celtics should be the title favorite again. While Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season, Boston is bringing back the same rotation as they look to repeat.