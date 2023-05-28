ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

For a brief moment, Celtics-Heat Game 6 was completely up in the air. The final buzzer sounded just as Derrick White tipped in a go-ahead putback that would have made Schrödinger proud.

The shot looked late enough to the naked eye for Celtics fans to think their season might have been over. But without confirmation that it was going to be waved off just yet, Heat fans were left wondering if they had just made the NBA Finals or were headed to Boston for Game 7.

The Heat and Celtics' reactions to Derrick White's game-winner with 0.1 remaining 😧pic.twitter.com/72BYeXQMHd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

You can tell from the reactions from both the Heat and Celtics benches that neither side definitively believed the basket was good. A few guys in green were hopeful, but none were certain until the replay showed Derrick White’s shot out of his hands before the red flashed on the backboard. Not even Jayson Tatum was sure, and he had one of the best views in the entire arena.

“That was incredible,” Jayson Tatum said, speaking to reporters still wearing some shock on his sleeve.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“D-White tipped it in. That felt like the longest 10 seconds ever waiting for confirmation if he made it or not. I’m still in disbelief. That s–t crazy. But I’m glad we got another chance, another opportunity,” the Celtics star continued.

"That felt like the longest 10 seconds ever, waiting for confirmation if [Derrick White] made it or not. I'm still in disbelief. That sh** was crazy." (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/4aWN7aLR1e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

The Celtics now have an excellent chance at history. The first four teams that forced a Game 7 with a chance to complete a comeback down 0-3 all lost. But Jayson Tatum and co. will be the first ones to host the series-deciding spectacle.

“I’ve never been so excited to go back to Boston in my life,” Tatum said.

With a shot at history and a return to the NBA Finals on the line after the Celtics were dead in the water just a few days ago, what’s not to like?