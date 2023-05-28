Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has the entire NBA world in a frenzy after his game-winning buzzer beater to force a Game 7 against the Miami Heat, and his dad loves it.

With 3.0 seconds left on the clock, the 28-year old inbounds it to Marcus Smart, who immediately chucks a three. It misses, but White sprints to the basket, and the ball hangs enough in time for him to grab it, and tip it back in before the buzzer sounds. After a quick review, the basket counts, and the team immediately celebrates, leaving the entire Kaseya Center stunned.

His dad, Richard White, was at home watching the whole thing, and when he saw the play that made his son the hero, he simply tweeted out: “Omg that’s my boy”.

He also tweeted, “7 because of 9.”

Truly, the Boston Celtics go on to live another day. As Bill Simmons said, this game winner could go on as the second craziest game winner in Celtics history, just below Larry Bird’s steal in 1987 against the Detroit Pistons that leads to a Dennis Johnson layup. That is, if the Celtics win Game 7 and complete the 3-0 comeback.

The Miami Heat, however, will most certainly be ready to stop this. As it stands, no team has ever lost a playoff series in NBA history after taking a 3-0 lead. But history may change come Monday night, and the entire world will be watching.

For now, Celtics fans can only take a breather, celebrate this fabulous Derrick White game winner, and follow his dad’s final message: