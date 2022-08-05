Deuce Tatum immediately became the darling of NBA Twitter during his dad Jayson’s playoff run. The son of the Boston Celtics star stole the show during post-game interviews and the hearts of NBA fans everywhere. However, this early into Deuce’s life, the elder Tatum is already making sure his son knows the harsh realities of life: “Nothing comes free.”

Deuce was unfortunately reminded of this during his dad’s mini-camp for kids this offseason. The elder Tatum lured his son to a false sense of hope during shootaround. And then, out of nowhere, the Celtics star swatted Deuce’s shot out of the air and into the stands. There was no mercy shown that day. (via Bleacher Report)

Jayson Tatum just sent Deuce’s shot to another area code 😭 (via @justlobs) pic.twitter.com/cnlIZY4LGq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2022

The elder Tatum certainly knows what it’s like to not be handed anything in the NBA. During his rookie year with the Celtics, his team made it all the way to the Conference Finals. After the success of that season, though, the team struggled to make it back to that part of the playoffs. It wouldn’t be until 2020 when the Celtics would make it back to the ECF. After reaching the ECF in his first year, Tatum had to wait five years until he reached the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are now lock-and-loaded to make it all the way back to the Finals next year to avenge their loss. However, there’s drama looming in the horizon. The front office’s continued pursuit of Kevin Durant has thrown the team into a bit of disarray. Key players like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are unsure whether they’ll play in green next year.