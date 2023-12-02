Jayson Tatum addressed his surprising ejection on Friday in the Boston Celtics victory over the Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum was ejected during the Boston Celtics' 125-119 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Tatum was later asked about what occurred and he got brutally honest on the situation, via ClutchPoints.

“Again, I wasn’t that f**king mad,” Tatum told reporters after the game. “Don’t put that narrative out there. I didn't throw nothing. I said what I said, there was no magic words, didn't cuss… Maybe they ain’t want me to play tonight.”

The ejection was surprising without question. The Celtics were still able to win the game, but fans would have been outraged if Boston lost following Jayson Tatum's ejection.

In the end, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Derrick White stepped up to help the Celtics defeat the Sixers. Boston now holds a 15-4 overall record, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics playing well

Tatum is in the middle of another strong season. He's made four consecutive All-Star teams and one has to wonder if an MVP may be in his future.

So far in 2023-24, Tatum is averaging 27.4 points per game on 49.9 percent field goal and 36.2 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, the Celtics star is averaging 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

He is a true superstar with an extremely bright future. The Celtics have been able to compete over the past few years, but their Tatum-led core of stars is still searching for an NBA Finals victory.

Boston projects to be a legitimate championship contender this year. The question is whether or not the Celtics can take care of business in the postseason.

For now, Jayson Tatum and the team will focus on performing well in the regular season. Boston's next game is scheduled for Monday against the Indiana Pacers.