The Philadelphia Phillies maintained their hold atop the National League East on Monday night, rolling to a 13–3 win over the Baltimore Orioles behind a dominant performance from Kyle Schwarber. The slugger’s second home run of the night — his 40th of the season — came in dramatic fashion, a sixth-inning grand slam that electrified Citizens Bank Park and gave Philadelphia a commanding lead in Game 1 of a three-game interleague set between the Phillies and Orioles.

The blast was Schwarber’s second of the game, pushing his RBI total to six and turning a four-run lead into an 11-3 rout. The slugger’s home run not only put the game out of reach but also placed him in rare territory as the first National League player to reach 40 home runs this season and just the fifth player in Phillies franchise history to record multiple 40-homer seasons.

The MLB posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the swing, the bat flip, and the roar from the crowd.

KYLE SCHWARBER GRAND SLAM 2 HR tonight. 40 HR this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vWgiSesQdy — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2025

With the result, the club improves to 64-48, though the NL East race remains tight. Later in the night, the New York Mets lost 7-6 in 10 innings to the Cleveland Guardians in Queens, giving the Phillies a 1.5-game lead in the standings.

Schwarber wasn’t the only one doing damage in the blowout. Bryce Harper added a solo homer, while Harrison Bader drove in three runs and Weston Wilson went deep as well. Edmundo Sosa stayed hot with three hits and a home run, and every starter except one recorded at least one hit. The Phillies lineup pounded out 13 runs on 13 hits, showing the kind of top-to-bottom production that can carry them through the final stretch of the season. Monday marks one of the club’s most complete offensive performances in a while — and it couldn’t have come at a better time in the thick of the NL East race.

Schwarber’s milestone only solidifies his position among MLB home run leaders. Since 2022, only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have hit more. He’s now on pace to surpass his career high of 47 home runs, set two seasons ago, with a realistic shot at joining the elite 50-HR club for the first time.

As the Phillies continue their push for a division crown, Schwarber’s bat remains one of the most dangerous weapons in baseball. With his power peaking at the right time, Philadelphia is poised to ride his production deep into the final stretch of the regular season — and potentially into another October run.