It's no secret that the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers have had injured pitchers. This season has been a test of their patience to repeat as champions with a hobbled rotation and bullpen. 

On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a glimpse into what comes next for three injured relievers, per Dodgers Tailgate. Those relief pitchers are Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates. 

According to Roberts, their respective updates are different. Kopech is “knocking on the door to get back”. Scott is scheduled to throw in the bullpen for a session tomorrow. 

Also, Scott was seen throwing in the outfield at Dodger Stadium, per Dodger Blue. 

As for Yates, his timetable for his return is unknown. In early July, Kopech was out due to soreness in his knees and underwent surgery. A few weeks ago, Scott injured his arm after throwing 22 pitches against the Minnesota Twins. 

In May, Yates was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a strain in his right hamstring. On August 1, he was put back on the IL list due to a sore back. 

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 65-47 and are in first place in the National League West by three games. They are set to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. 

Is there no end in sight for the Dodgers' pitching injuries?

The Dodgers have the most injured pitchers across the entire league. All the while, they have still managed to remain one of the top teams in the league. 

Much of that is attributed to their depth. However, it is virtually crunch time for the defending champions. 

The hope is to get as many of their top arms back before the postseason. On Saturday, starter Blake Snell returned to the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays after a left shoulder inflammation. 

He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings pitched as the Dodgers lost 4-0. 

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and pitcher Ben Casparius (78) react after beating the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Dodgers claim infielder from Cardinals, DFAs veteran pitcher before St. Louis seriesLorenzo J Reyna ·
image thumbnail
Max Muncy makes triumphant return for Dodgers amid Tommy Edman injury concernsBrayden Haena ·
Jul 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Mookie Betts ‘out of answers,’ looks to God to end slumpZachary Draves ·
San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) pitches during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.
Mason Miller gets real about playing in Dodgers rivalryMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers short stop Mookie Betts (50) stands at the plate with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) behind against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts makes Shohei Ohtani-Mookie Betts lineup swapJason Patt ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
MLB rumors: The Dodgers trade for potential star rivals believe ‘could be a steal’Jackson Stone ·