It's no secret that the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers have had injured pitchers. This season has been a test of their patience to repeat as champions with a hobbled rotation and bullpen.

On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a glimpse into what comes next for three injured relievers, per Dodgers Tailgate. Those relief pitchers are Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates.

According to Roberts, their respective updates are different. Kopech is “knocking on the door to get back”. Scott is scheduled to throw in the bullpen for a session tomorrow.

Also, Scott was seen throwing in the outfield at Dodger Stadium, per Dodger Blue.

Tanner Scott is throwing in the outfield. That's an encouraging sign for his recovery process.

As for Yates, his timetable for his return is unknown. In early July, Kopech was out due to soreness in his knees and underwent surgery. A few weeks ago, Scott injured his arm after throwing 22 pitches against the Minnesota Twins.

In May, Yates was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a strain in his right hamstring. On August 1, he was put back on the IL list due to a sore back.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 65-47 and are in first place in the National League West by three games. They are set to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Is there no end in sight for the Dodgers' pitching injuries?

The Dodgers have the most injured pitchers across the entire league. All the while, they have still managed to remain one of the top teams in the league.

Much of that is attributed to their depth. However, it is virtually crunch time for the defending champions.

The hope is to get as many of their top arms back before the postseason. On Saturday, starter Blake Snell returned to the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays after a left shoulder inflammation.

He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings pitched as the Dodgers lost 4-0.