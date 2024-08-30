Basketball fans across the world shared a laugh at Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's viral hilarious camp fail on Thursday. Together with other Jordan Brand athletes Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, and Paolo Banchero, Tatum went to China for a tour where they showed off their skills to adoring fans. However, bad luck caught up to Tatum and he showed off his rebounding prowess instead of his dynamic scoring ability.

The video in question shows Tatum missing three point-blank shots in a row against a Chinese player.

The Celtics star in China

Besides Jayson Tatum's viral camp fail, the Jordan Brand stars have a packed itinerary for their China tour, which includes the country's biggest and most popular cities and attractions. The sneaker brand also issued a press release hyping up their tour.

In the statement, Jordan Brand VP/GM of Greater Asia Ari Chen said, “It's exciting to welcome Jayson, Luka, Zion, and Paolo to China and celebrate the growth of both the game of basketball and Jordan Brand here. They represent the greatness that is the hallmark of Jordan Brand. This tour, while celebrating the community we've built in China, also showcases the resonance of basketball culture across the entire globe. It's a universal language and shows that the future of the Brand is limitless.”

Beginning in Shanghai, the Jordan Brand athletes' China tour will also stop by Beijing's Jordan World of Flight, youth basketball camps, the Next Stop Dongdan streetball finals, and, of course, who can forget landmarks like the Great Wall of China?

Tatum's summer vacation

Likewise, this tour is another highlight of Jayson Tatum's busy offseason, which includes winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. However, fans called out head coach Steve Kerr for benching Tatum for most of the games, even though he had won an NBA championship a few months previously.

Still, the Celtics star is in an enviable position. After giving the Boston Celtics banner No. 18–one more than their hated rival, the Los Angeles Lakers–Tatum will enter next season with an intact championship squad, which he co-stars with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Moreover, the Celtics even boosted their bench scoring by signing Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year deal. The former Lakers swingman will bring his shooting and athletic ability to a stacked Celtics squad whose calling cards are their athleticism and two-way versatility.

The Celtics will need all the firepower they can get as a couple of Eastern Conference contenders have upgraded their rosters. Can they match up with the Philadelphia 76ers' Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George? Or can they fend off the New York Knicks with Mikal Bridges?