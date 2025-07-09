Josh Heupel has been helping Tennessee football dominate on the recruiting trail. They recently landed a significant commitment from a three-star defensive back, Jowell Combay, for their 2026 class. Combay chose the Vols over some big schools, especially other SEC schools. Combay joins a class that is the 13th-ranked in the entire country and fifth in the SEC.

Combay picked the Volunteers over South Carolina, Georgia, and Wisconsin. He is staying in SEC country in Knoxville, but chose the Volunteers, despite being a Georgia native. The Marietta, Georgia, native announced the commitment through a graphic made by On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.

In his commitment post, Combay said, “I'm just getting started, (orange emoji) #AGTG.

What sets Jowell Combay apart is his size. Combay is 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds; as a safety, that size is hard to come by.

Combay talked to 247Sports' Tennessee recruiting site about what stood out the most with Tennessee and why he committed to Tennessee football and Josh Heupel.

“They've been very consistent since they started recruiting me,” said Combay, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 46 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 53 rising senior from Georgia. “Coach ‘Nez and Banks, it's felt like a genuine relationship. They came to see me, obviously, and just the relationship we've built, I feel like it's making it the right fit, the perfect fit. …

“I'm around those guys, and it's just like everybody on the staff, even in the building, is about the same thing. Everybody is about their business, so that's how I know there's some truth behind it.

“It's just about the people to me, man, because I could've done some other stuff for many reasons. But the people, I'm a strong believer in that.”

The Volunteers offered Combay five months ago, which stayed with him long enough to commit to them.

Tennessee football is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance this past season, and they lost the game to Ohio State, 42-17. The Volunteers' success on and off the field is set to explode due to that one appearance, but they were already in good hands thanks to Josh Heupel.

The fact that the Volunteers grabbed Combay in a big recruiting win over Georgia is massive and proves they can compete in the big leagues regarding the lifeblood of college football.