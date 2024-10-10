Heading into the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics appeared to be the clear favorite. They posted the best overall record in the league and only lost two playoff games prior to the championship round. Vegas thought they'd win too, yet many media members disagreed.

Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum was surprised to see a myriad of talking heads pick the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks to prevail in the Finals. The five-time All-Star wondered if the rationale for promoting a potential upset was legitimate, per “Starting 5” on Netflix.

“People have their own opinions,” he stated. “I didn't know if, for lack of better terms, they were trolling. Slightly disrespectful takes about me or about what I've accomplished or what they think I can or can't do, or they really thought that the Mavs were gonna beat us.”

Expand Tweet

Prominent basketball analysts like Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and others voiced their confidence in the Mavs ahead of the Finals. Although this perplexed Tatum, he didn't mind having some doubters.

“I guess it felt good to be the underdog,” he revealed. “First time in a while.”

Boston was the overwhelming favorite in all of its previous series. The C's extinguished the Miami Heat in five games, crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and swept the Indiana Pacers in four games. Their dominance in the Eastern Conference Finals led to a lengthy break between that semifinal series and the Finals, making Tatum restless.

“It was just every day I turned the TV on there was a lot of debates and speculation and people giving ‘hot takes,'” he recalled. “It was just ‘Jayson Tatum, Jayson Tatum, Jayson Tatum' every day … I was just ready to play basketball because it's a long layoff to have from the Conference Finals to the Finals.”

When the wait was finally over, the Celtics showed that the Mavericks weren't on their level quite yet.

How Jayson Tatum and the Celtics proved the doubters wrong

In Game 1, Boston came ready to play, jumping out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter. While the Mavs outscored the C's in the second half, they still fell and faced a 1-0 series deficit for the third time that postseason.

Before the Finals, Dallas responded with a win every time it lost. Boston didn't allow that though, earning a 105-98 victory at home and pulling within two wins of its 18th championship in franchise history.

On the road, the Celtics didn't play as cleanly. They escaped Game 3 with a seven-point win after withstanding an impressive 22-2 run from the Mavericks. Then in Game 4, the Green Team had their worst offensive output of the season and were thoroughly embarrassed, falling 122-84.

Expand Tweet

With that being said, the Celtics were still up 3-1 and had a chance to win it all in front of the TD Garden faithful. Tatum wouldn't let this opportunity slip, putting on arguably his greatest performance of the playoffs.

The St. Louis native dropped 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds en route to a 106-88 win. His fearless drives to the rim and superb playmaking helped clinch the series and bring the Celtics their first title in 16 years.

“Starting 5,” which featured Tatum as one of its main subjects and followed him around throughout the 2023-24 campaign, saved the Celtics' championship celebration for the 10th and final episode.

“I ain’t gonna lie I skipped to episode 10 last night,” Tatum admitted. “I was emotional, in a good way though … That made me really joyful.”

Expand Tweet

Like the leadup to the Finals, the summer has featured plenty of hot takes and chatter about Tatum. However, much to the Celtics' delight, the time for offseason talk is nearing its end. They'll open up the season against the talented New York Knicks on Tuesday, October 22.