The New York Mets lost a high scoring affair to the Seattle Mariners in their series opener. In all regards, Saturday's game could have followed a similar script. However, Nolan McLean out-performed Bryan Woo in a pitcher's duel to earn a win in his Major League baseball debut. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza picked him as Frankie Montas' replacement, reaping the rewards already.

McLean made it through 5.1 innings without allowing a run on just two hits. He and Brandon Sproat were at the top of Mendoza's list after New York demoted Montas from his starting spot. At the end of the day, the Mets went with their top pitching prospect. Even after just one start at the major league level, it doesn't look like McLean is going anywhere anytime soon.

After the game, the rookie's new teammates initiated him with a Gatorade shower. Despite the impromptu shower, McLean remained hot. However, the applause from fans in Citi Field is what stuck with McLean the most after his start, according to SNY.

Nolan McLean says the reception he got from Mets fans today was "unbelievable" "We've got the best fanbase in the world." pic.twitter.com/5zUZxA5Uzw — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2025

“It was unbelievable,” McLean said. “I mean, we got the best fanbase in the world, so it was definitely special.”

McLean got to share his MLB debut with his fiancé and family. After the game, he spoke about what it felt like to have a performance like that with them supporting him.

Nolan McLean says he's going to hang out with his family and his fiance to celebrate his first major-league win pic.twitter.com/7UVKGW8fgz — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2025

“I'm gonna hang out with some family,” McLean said about his celebration plans. My fiancé's in town, so I'll hang out with her, hopefully grab a nice bite to eat somewhere.”

Mendoza's newest starter got all that he could drink from his teammates after the game. He also spoke about what it was like to be embraced so quickly.

"When I got here yesterday, they made me feel like it was home." Nolan McLean talks about building chemistry with his new Mets teammates: pic.twitter.com/HK3jOT69po — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2025

“When I got here yesterday, they made me feel like it was home,” McLean said. “I think all the guys here to a great job of making it feel like a really good culture and environment for everybody.”

New York hopes to use their culture to get all the way to a World Series this year. However, the National League is a gauntlet. Despite that, the Mets have the talent they need to take a championship home. If McLean continues to pitch like he did in his debut, New York's path just got a little bit clearer.