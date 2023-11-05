After Jayson Tatum notched his 10,000th career point (and then some), Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla warned the NBA that there's more to come.

Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players in the NBA since his rookie year. The Boston Celtics star made quite the statement when he went toe-to-toe with LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals in his first year. Since then, Tatum has improved and improved, and he's now one of the top ten players in the league at worst.

On Saturday night, Tatum scored his 10,000th point, and he did it in an electrifying performance for the Celtics. Tatum dropped 32 points and 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets to remain undefeated in the season. After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla showed his appreciation for the star forward, per Jared Weiss.

“Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum’s growth en route to 10,000 career points: “He dedicates his life to it. He doesn’t miss days, he doesn’t miss games.” Praised Tatum’s desire to be coached and his approach to his game.”

Mazzulla also warned the NBA about Tatum, and that the Celtics star not going to stop anytime soon, per Bobby Manning.

“Mazzulla on Tatum's 10K: “I'm proud of him. I know he's not going to stop.” Says his ability to be coached hard allows them to do the same for other players. Credits him for never missing days, games.”

When it's all said and done, Tatum may very well end up with his name on the all-time scoring leaderboard. It's not going to be easy, but the Celtics star has shown that he can be a consistent performer every season. All that's left for Tatum to prove is to lead Boston to their first championship since 2008. He's come close before, but can he finish the job this season?