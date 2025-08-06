Things went as badly for the Indianapolis Colts as they could have last season. Unfortunately, they dealt with a plethora of injuries that derailed their playoff hopes. There is hope that the 2025 NFL season could be better, and the vibes are positive at Colts training camp. But several Colts first-stringers are battling to keep their jobs. Notably, they might fall victim to several Colts training camp moves to improve the team.

Indianapolis does not have good odds to win the Super Bowl, as FanDuel has them at +6500 odds. Despite a relatively “weak” division, there is not much hope that the team can do much. The team is also dealing with some injuries, as DeForest Buckner missed practice with an ailment. Overall, the squad needs things to go perfectly to even make it back to the NFL Playoffs.

The general consensus coming into the season was that they needed great production from the quarterback position. While that quarterback competition is in full swing at Colts training camp, there is also another to watch. Two Colts first-stringers may lose their jobs if they don't improve, and it's time to examine where they stand on the team.

Anthony Richardson not guaranteed starting job in 2025 NFL season

When the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson, they thought they had that dual-threat quarterback who could finally get them to contend. Unfortunately, it has not worked out that way. Richardson has dealt with numerous injuries, including last season. Additionally, he has struggled.

Richardson threw for 1,812 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while running 86 times for 499 yards and six scores. However, he played in just 12 games after playing in only four the previous season. Richardson has struggled to stay healthy and has made no progress in his development. Out of all the Colts ‘ first-stringers, his struggles have concerned the team greatly.

Richardson will need to show that he is ready to take the next step. For that to happen, he will need to go through his progressions and make plays he otherwise would not have made last season. Of course, the best ability is availability. Last season, Richardson suffered minor injuries. The prior season, he dealt with a concussion and a season-ending shoulder injury.

Changing the way he plays, or even altering it slightly, can help prevent the injuries he has sustained so far in his career. Furthermore, taking any developments in his passing skills would be a boon. Richardson has completed only 50 percent of his passes in the NFL. If that does not improve, Daniel Jones could steal the starting job. There will be plenty of Colts training camp moves to analyze. However, the biggest one could be a quarterback change.

Colts first-stringers may alternate at Linebacker position

Jaylon Carlies came into Colts training camp as one of the starters. However, he is now one of the Colts' first-stringers who might not be the starter much longer. Even worse, he is dealing with a minor injury, which could push him further out.

Cameron McGrone has emerged in Colts training camp, and it is threatening the spot Carlies occupies on this team. After ranking 26th in defensive passing yards in 2024, the Colts are looking for better production in the secondary. Also, they want to improve their work after ranking 21st in defensive passing touchdowns.

The Colts signed Charvarius Ward to improve their struggling secondary. Regardless, they need good work at the other cornerback positions, as well as the rest of the secondary, to truly succeed against teams that can pass the football. With four games against the AFC West, their revamped secondary will truly face numerous tests. Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, and Geno Smith all can do damage in their own individual ways. Likewise, the Colts will face the Texans and CJ Stroud twice during the 2025 NFL season.

Carlies was the unofficial starter coming into Colts training camp. But with the emergence of McGrone, that might change if he does not take the next steps in Colts training camp. For now, he has a chance to improve his status and make a statement. But with the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, there is more urgency for the team to finalize its spots.

The Colts hope to challenge for the AFC South title. Currently, the hope is that Richardson can emerge and make strides to become the quarterback they believed they drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis also hopes that Carlies can find the motivation to play better to give the team even more options in the secondary. If neither can find their way, then both Colts first-stringers will find a new spot on the bench.