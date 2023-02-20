Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum set the NBA world on fire at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. His 55-point performance set an all-time record for points at an All-Star Game and earned him All-Star Game MVP honors.

After the game, Tatum took to the podium for the post-game press conference. He shared his thoughts on his performance with the media in attendance.

“I’m extremely grateful and blessed to be in this situation. I’m not too far removed from being a kid in St. Louis with a ball and a dream,” Tatum said. “Living out that dream in reality is hard to describe.”

Tatum said he didn’t know he was hunting the record until the fourth quarter. “I think I had like 49 and Dame [Lillard] was like, ‘Yo, the record’s 52.’ He was like, ‘Go get it,'” the Celtics star recalled.

Tatum’s performance helped Team Giannis take home a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron on Sunday night. His 55 points surpass the 52-point performance of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in 2017.

The Celtics star also spoke about the late great Kobe Bryant, who the NBA All-Star MVP award is named after. “It’s extremely special to me,” Tatum said. “My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him and I remember telling myself that someday I got to get one of those.”

Tatum wasn’t the only Celtics star to shine during the NBA All-Star Game. Jaylen Brown led Team LeBron with 35 points in the defeat. Tatum said the two always bring the best out of each other. “That was like another day at the office for us,” he said.