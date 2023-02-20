The 2023 NBA All-Star Game did not have as much of the late-game drama as we have seen in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that we didn’t all get to see history. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum scored an NBA All-Star Game record 55 points, surpassing the previous mark of 52 held by Anthony Davis.

Tatum finished with 55 points on 22-for-31 shooting, 10 rebounds and six assists. He also knocked down 10 shots from beyond the arc in the win.

Jayson Tatum is the winner of the 2023 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP 🏆 🌟 55 points (NBA ASG record)

🌟 10 rebounds

🌟 6 assists

🌟 22-of-31 FG

In doing so, Tatum helped Team Giannis to a 184-176 victory over Team LeBron. That’s something that probably meant as much to Giannis Antetokounmpo as it did Tatum. Giannis was 0-2 as captain previously in the All-Star Game, losing to LeBron James both times. Conversely, James was 5-0 in all-star games as a captain.

Both Giannis and LeBron exited the game early due to injuries. The Bucks superstar injured his wrist prior to All-Star Weekend and played the opening seconds before exiting. Meanwhile, James suffered a hand injury in the second quarter and did not play in the second half.

The game was tied after the first quarter and still close at halftime. But during the third quarter, Tatum took over. He scored an All-Star Game record 27 points in the quarter. During that time, Jayson Tatum and Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown had a bit of a duel. Tatum and Brown went back and forth, playing one-on-one with Tatum ultimately getting the last laugh.

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA at the break. Tatum will look to build off Sunday’s momentum and capture the Celtics’ 18th championship.