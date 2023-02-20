Jayson Tatum was smoking during Sunday night’s 184-175 win by Team Giannis over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. With defense played like it’s an option by both teams, Tatum capitalized and led all scorers with a 55-point performance, thus becoming just the first player ever in the history of the NBA to complete the 50-point triple crown — that is score 50 points in a regular-season outing, in a playoff contest, and in an All-Star game, per Matt Williams of ESPN.

Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game in a…

Regular-season game

Playoff game

All-Star Game

He also has a 50-point game in a Play-In Tournament Game.

Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in last January’s win against the Charlotte Hornets and also exploded for 50 points in Game 3 of last year’s first-round matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Jayson Tatum roasted Team LeBron with a scorching 22-for-31 shooting from the field, including 10 3-pointers on 18 attempts. There was little sequence during the game in which his Celtics teammate and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown tried to defend him like a postseason game, but Tatum still ended up draining buckets.

It was not all Jayson Tatum for Team Giannis, however. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers had a night himself at his old stomping grounds, finishing the game with 40 points on 15-for-25 shooting from the floor. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers came off the bench and dropped 26 points, including the triple that officially sealed the deal for Tatum and Team Giannis.