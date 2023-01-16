Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum put together one of his best performances of the season in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum finished with 51 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 40 minutes of action. Not only did Tatum light up the scoreboard, but he did so very efficiently — he went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the three-point arc to give the Celtics their seventh straight win.

Immediately after his scoring outburst, Tatum spoke with the media in a walk-off interview and provided the following response about scoring 50-plus, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg:

“It’s been a while since I’ve scored 50. So I needed that one.”

The last time Tatum scored 50 was against the Brooklyn Nets back on March 6th of last year. He ended up scoring 54 points in a game that the Cs won by six, 126-120. Fellow star wing Jaylen Brown was the second-leading scorer for the Celtics that night with 21.

Jayson Tatum, 24, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Boston Celtics. He’s averaging 30.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 42 appearances this season. One area in his game where Tatum has taken a massive leap compared to years prior is his ability to get himself to the free-throw line. Tatum is earning 8.4 trips to the charity stripe per game thus far, a career-high by a wide margin.

Indisputably one of the top scorers in basketball, Tatum will almost certainly have more 50-point eruptions in the near future.