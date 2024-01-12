Head coach Joe Mazzulla quickly shook off the Celtics' massive loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

A game featuring the two top seeds in the Eastern Conference will always draw a lot of attention. But the primetime showdown on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks did not live up to the hype.

The Bucks hammered the Celtics, winning 135-102 while handing Boston their worst loss of the season. It was never really a close contest either, as the Bucks held an 18-point lead in the first quarter and then led 75-38 at halftime. Those 37 points of separation resulted in Boston's second-worst halftime deficit in franchise history, per NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe.

Despite the rough loss, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla remained calm. He told the media after the game that blowouts happen sometimes and that it isn't a trend for the C's, per Celtics on CLNS reporter Bobby Manning.

“You can actually use it as an opportunity … perspective when you take a deep breath,” he said of the loss.

Although the Celtics were demolished in Wisconsin, they were fresh off a thrilling overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The Green Team had less than 24 hours to recuperate and have played five games in seven days.

As for the opportunity that stems from the disappointing defeat, Mazzulla has emphasized that the season is a learning process on more than one occasion.

Celtics crusade

Back in late December, Mazzulla's squad narrowly avoided a loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons by winning 128-122 in overtime. Similarly to his comments following the Bucks game, he said that Boston's comeback against a team that holds the worst losing streak in NBA history was a great opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity to build a mindset and toughness,” he stated. “So to me, it’s like we have everything to gain in this. You talk about the In-Season Tournament creating something, how about the level of stress, pressure, and anxiety you felt in that arena today? To me, we gained a ton from tonight’s game, I thought that was an awesome opportunity.”

So, whether it's in a blowout loss or a clutch overtime win, Mazzulla believes he can teach his team something. And he's more than earned the benefit of the doubt this season, as the Celtics are still 29-9 and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Next, the Celtics will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. This matchup will provide the C's with an opportunity to bounce back and face their former coach, Ime Udoka, for the first time.