The Philadelphia Eagles didn't play most of their starters in their preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, which allowed them to get an extensive look at other players. The rookies got some good run, and one player in particular showed out. It was second-round pick Drew Mukuba who had a day, and it started in the second quarter when he intercepted Dillon Gabriel and took it back for a touchdown.

Mukuba explained the play, and he couldn't believe the ball was thrown his way, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

“I was surprised he was throwing it because I was literally right there,” Mukuba said. “He ended up throwing it. And as soon as I caught it, I already had in my mind that I gotta get in the end zone.”

Mukuba had never returned an interception for a touchdown until then, and he's looking for more moments like that in his career.

“That’s the feeling that I wanna have all the time,” Mukuba said. “There’s gonna be many more for sure to come.”

Later in the game, Mukuba continued to help create turnovers for the Eagles, as he recovered a fumble later in the second quarter.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was impressed with Mukuba's play, and he spoke highly of the safety.

“I always thought that he has a knack for the football, how he practices, watching his tape, whether it was at Clemson or at Texas, has the ability to take the ball away as a playmaker, Sirianni told reporters. “So anytime you go out there and make a play, that's big.

“And so that was exciting, the interception, and even one while he was there for the fumble recovery after they had a mis-exchange, well guys that have a knack for the football just find ways to be around the football, and I think that's what we saw today.”

The Eagles made some changes in their secondary this offseason, and there were questions about how they would make up for the players who had left. With the performance that Mukuba had, there shouldn't be that many questions, and there's no doubt that he'll make a big impact on the team this season and in the future.