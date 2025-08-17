The Miami Dolphins walked away with a 24-17 preseason win over the Detroit Lions, but the bigger story centered on the quarterback room. While rookie Quinn Ewers delivered a much-needed bounce-back performance for the Dolphins, longtime insider Joe Schad urged caution about drawing sweeping conclusions.

Ewers, a seventh-round pick out of Texas, had stumbled in his preseason debut against the Chicago Bears, completing just five of 18 passes for 91 yards. Against Detroit, however, he looked like a different player. Ewers went 11 of 17 for 116 yards and tossed two touchdown passes to undrafted rookie Theo Wease Jr., leading Miami on three scoring drives in the second half.

It was the type of showing fans had been waiting to see, but Schad reminded observers that development takes time. His message echoed head coach Mike McDaniel, who praised both Ewers and veteran Zach Wilson while refusing to crown anyone based on a single game.

“The journey of a quarterback is being able to take whatever reps you get and play your game,” McDaniel told reporters after the game. “This was a good day for both of those guys. Quinn made the most of his opportunities, and Zach did some nice things in the first half.”

Quinn Ewers is pushing Zach Wilson in the Dolphins' backup quarterback race

Wilson, acquired in the offseason after stints with the Jets and Broncos, started and played the first half. He finished 15 of 23 for 151 yards and a touchdown, continuing his steady progress in the competition to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Ewers acknowledged his rocky start and credited Miami’s coaches for helping him reset.

“Game 1, we kind of got our jitters out, and out here it felt like we were just able to go out and play our game and perform at a good level,” Ewers said. “There's obviously a lot of room to grow. I missed a couple throws, missed a couple reads, but there's a lot of stuff to learn from this game.”

For now, Wilson remains the clear No. 2 quarterback while Ewers is expected to hold the third spot. Still, his improved play turned heads inside and outside the organization. Schad’s perspective highlighted the larger point: Miami values patience and process, not overreaction, in shaping its quarterback depth chart.

The Dolphins close the preseason next week against Jacksonville, with both Wilson and Ewers expected to see more opportunities.