The Auburn football program is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 college football season, which is slated to begin on August 30. The Tigers are hoping for a step forward this year under head coach Hugh Freeze, who hasn't exactly had a successful tenure thus far on the Plains.

Recently, Auburn got some positive news on the recruiting trail with a projection from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals and On3 Sports, predicting that 5-star safety Bralan Womack will eventually land with the Tigers, per Rivals on X, formerly Twitter (via Pete Nakos).

Womack hails from Flowood, Mississippi, where he has been a standout at Hartfield Academy, and has received offers from several college football powerhouses, including the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes along with Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida, in addition to the Tigers.

Womack still has one year of high school football left to play before he takes his talents to the collegiate level, and he would certainly be a big acquisition for a Tigers team that has struggled in the defensive backfield for multiple years now.

Can Auburn football turn it around?

Despite their ineptitude over the last few seasons, Auburn has still maintained a relatively good standing in the recruiting world, consistently bringing in four and occasionally five-star players, including 2024 wide receiver Cam Coleman, who showed flashes of brilliance during last year's season with the Tigers.

Quarterback play has been a major issue for Auburn for several years now, and the team is hoping to fix that this season after bringing in Jackson Arnold in the transfer portal from Oklahoma. Arnold has some well-documented flaws that Tigers fans are hoping will not drive them to damage their TV sets, but when he's clicking, he will provide an upgrade over anything that Tigers fans have seen since the decade began.

Overall, 2025 still might not be the year for the Tigers to finally re-enter the contention discussion considering how difficult their schedule is, but it will be an opportunity for them to take another step in that direction.

Auburn will kick off its 2025 season on August 30 against Baylor.