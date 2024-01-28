The Boston coach identified the issue in his team's loss to the Clippers.

The Boston Celtics got embarrassed on their home court, 115-96, by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points in only 29 minutes, while Paul George added 17 points for Los Angeles. The Clippers ran away with the game behind a 21-0 run in the third quarter to win its fifth straight and exact a little revenge over a 37-point home loss to the Celtics in December.

After the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla identified the major culprit in the loss, according to Jay King of The Athletic:

“Joe Mazzulla said the Clippers did a good job messing up the timing of the Celtics passes with their active hands.”

The Clippers managed to force 11 Celtics turnovers, but Mazzulla was referring more to the time and energy spent by Boston just trying to get into their sets and execute.

It was the most lopsided home loss of the season for the Celtics, which lost for just the second time at TD Garden home after starting the season 20-0 there.

The Celtics were without the services of big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with a left ankle injury. Mazzulla said that Porzingis isn’t expected to miss much time, but his presence was definitely missed against a Clippers team that forced Boston to settle for jump shots.

The Celtics have a chance to regroup tomorrow before taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Monday. Mazzulla and company will be hoping that Porzingis' left ankle injury heals quickly so that he's able to provide an interior presence against the Pelicans' bigs.