The Eastern Conference has completely transformed over the past few weeks, but Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is more concerned with controlling what he can control.

For example, when he was asked for his thoughts on Damian Lillard's shocking trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year manager gave a pretty nonchalant answer on J.J. Redick's “The Old Man & the Three” podcast.

“[Lillard's] a great player. [The Bucks] are a great team. We don't have time to worry about that,” Mazzulla said.

Celtics: Joe Mazzulla not worrying about Damian Lillard trade

Although the Miami Heat were in the driver's seat for Lillard, the Bucks swooped in and reached a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers by most notably sacrificing All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. Ironically, Holiday then landed with the C's, however, Mazzulla's view on the Lillard move came before that happened.

While many would expect concern from a coach who just saw a rival team acquire a premier talent, Mazzulla didn't seem overly worried. The 35-year-old coach then went on to explain his calm demeanor to a surprised Redick:

“I can't worry about what's going on around because then I'm losing sight of what we actually have,” he said. “If you go through the season or these situations where it's like ‘oh, that trade makes them better than us' or ‘if we don't get the one seed we're not going to the Finals.' It's like, you don't know. You have no idea.”

Last postseason, things were certainly unpredictable, as the Heat—as a lowly eighth seed—toppled Milwaukee and then beat Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Mazzulla seems more at ease with some experience under his belt and a new staff at his command. He didn't have that last season, so hopefully the extra preparation time will do wonders for him and the Celtics.