Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has had a long season, only suiting up for 28 games as he deals with an array of injuries. Unfortunately, the hits just keep on rolling, as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has announced that Williams will be out for the next 7-10 days with Boston opting against rushing him back (h/t Jay King of The Athletic).

Williams had just came back from an ankle injury prior to suffering his recent injury, a left hamstring strain that he suffered in the third quarter of Boston’s collapse against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics will miss his production in the paint, as the Time Lord averages a near double-double with 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 75.0 percent from the field. In their upcoming matchup with the New York Knicks in particular, they’ll miss his ability to turn back shots (1.2 blocks per game this season) as much as anything, given the downhill attacking style of their division rivals.

Nonetheless, with the Celtics holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 45-19, they’re all but a lock to reach the NBA Playoffs. If that should happen, it would be better to have a healthy and rested Williams than a hobbled one, especially with how much of his game is predicated on his athletic ability.

With just 17 games left remaining in the season after their matchup against the Knicks though, Boston will hope that the Time Lord returns sooner rather than later. Aside from potential concerns about his production, Boston will need to keep building chemistry with a core group that has multiple Celtics who just entered the rotation this season.