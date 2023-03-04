As the Boston Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, they will be without center Robert Williams III for the remainder of the matchup.

In the third quarter of the matchup, Robert Williams suffered a hamstring injury. He has now been ruled out of the contest with hamstring tightness.

The Celtics say that Robert Williams III is OUT for the remainder of the game with left hamstring tightness. Here's where he sustained the injury:pic.twitter.com/iJppN1SgY4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

Robert Williams suffered the injury while attempting to defend against a shot attempt from Nets forward Cam Johnson.

Prior to suffering his hamstring injury, Robert Williams was putting together a strong night. Through three quarters, he recorded six points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics and Nets are now facing off in a tight contest that could come down to the very end. With just over three minutes remaining, the Nets lead by a score of 110-98.

For the Nets, Mikal Bridges has been the driving force of the offense. He has put together arguably his best outing of the season, recording 38 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

For the Celtics, the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have once again put together a strong showing. Tatum finds himself with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Alongside him, Brown has recorded 35 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block.

The Celtics, who head into the matchup with a 45-18 record, are looking to continue their winning ways. It is unclear if Robert Williams will be sidelined for any stretch of time, but this team will welcome him back. His contributions have played a key role in the Celtics success this season.