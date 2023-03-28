Jaylen Brown‘s future with the Boston Celtics remains uncertain despite his strong production on the court. Meanwhile, Joe Mazzulla still praises Brown for his activism off the court.

"I take pride in the fact that the guys are more than just basketball players." Joe Mazzulla discusses Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon's trip to the White House 🏛️ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/cjnv2Fjwh0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 28, 2023

“For them to take on different things, what they think is important, and how they can have a positive impact on society, I fully support, and I am glad they are doing it. ”

Mazzulla later goes on to say about Brown, and teammates Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, that for them to establish a sense of identity and purpose off the court helps them between the lines as well. They can come to the gym with a passion for supporting and fostering good environments that can help the team build chemistry.

Jaylen Brown has been known for his activism in general ever since entering the NBA. He has not been shy to have his voice be heard either, and this has to do with his playing career as well.

The Celtics forward has been in headlines recently because of his lack of a commitment to playing with the Celtics. His free agency looms this summer, and rumors are swirling that he intends to sign elsewhere.

This would be a massive blow to the Celtics, as they have developed Brown alongside fellow star Jayson Tatum ever since Brown’s rookie season. Brown and Tatum have blossomed into the superstars they are today wearing Celtic green, but this very well might be their last season playing with each other.

Even with his departure looming, Joe Mazzulla’s comments suggest relationships are still congenial within the locker room. With a chance at an NBA title, it is wise to keep all involved appeased and motivated to bring their best game.