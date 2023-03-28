Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

There is no doubt in Grant Williams’ mind that his Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown deserve to be acknowledged as two of Top 15 players in the NBA this 2022-23 season.

On Sunday with Tatum out due to a hip issue, Brown took over for the Celtics and exploded for 41 points on top of 13 rebounds and three assists against the San Antonio Spurs. Boston made easy work of Gregg Popovich’s men, leaving the contest with the 137-93 victory.

Following that performance from Brown, Williams is convinced that he is as equally deserving to be part of the All-NBA teams as Tatum. JT may have been the face of the franchise and no. 1 option, but Brown has definitely proven himself as a superstar-caliber player.

Aside from the two, the Celtics forward believes Derrick White deserves to be part of the NBA All-Defensive teams, too.

“Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both deserve ALL-NBA. Derrick white is all defense! I’m ready to argue,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

To be fair, there is really nothing to argue here. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum do deserve to be part of the All-NBA team. Now, the only question is in where they’ll fall considering the tricky nature of the voting and the number of superstar players in the league