Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was too locked in to watch most of the Bucks' tribute video for him on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season via a 135-103 thrashing at the hands of their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. The game marked the return of Holiday to Milwaukee, the team that traded him to the Celtics this summer following his three seasons spent in a Bucks uniform.

During Thursday's game, the Bucks presented a heartwarming tribute video for Holiday, who helped lead the team to an NBA title in 2021. After the contest had concluded, Holiday spoke on the video and why he was only half paying attention despite the kind gesture from Milwaukee.

“A little bit. A little bit of it,” said Holiday when asked whether or not he had watched the tribute video, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We were getting our ass kicked, so I was kind of locked into the game and trying to figure that out.”

The Celtics indeed fell behind the eight ball early in this one, showing every bit of the understandable fatigue they had from Wednesday's overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Thursday, the Celtics found themselves trailing by an astonishing 37 points at halftime, leading Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla to bench all of his starters, including Jrue Holiday, for the second half.

The Celtics will look to get back on track when they host the Houston Rockets on January 13 from the TD Garden in Boston. That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.