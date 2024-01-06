Jrue Holiday is a point guard for the Boston Celtics. Here's your chance to check out Jrue Holiday's car collection.

Jrue Holiday has proven to be one of the most reliable starting guards in the NBA today. The two-time All-Star has proven to be an elite impact player who is capable of facilitating and defending opposing scoring guards for championship contenders. In fact, Holiday's career reached new heights after helping the Milwaukee Bucks secure the franchise's first NBA championship in 50 years back in the 2020-21 season.

Although Holiday was a key piece for the Bucks, the NBA champion made headlines during the 2023 offseason after the All-Star guard was part of a blockbuster trade headlined by Damian Lillard. Holiday landed with the Portland Trail Blazers but was soon traded to the playoff-contending Boston Celtics.

While Holiday is still adjusting to the Celtics offense, he is proving to become a key piece that will work well alongside Boston's emerging core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Given Holiday's impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jrue Holiday's $437K car collection, with photos.

Throughout his NBA career, Holiday has been a reliable starting point guard. The five-time All-Defensive team selection has played for various teams in the NBA, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

With a seasoned basketball career, it isn't surprising that Holiday has also raked in a lot of money from his lucrative NBA career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Holiday has a net worth of around $30 million.

With some extra cash to spend, the two-time All-Star decided to splurge on a handful of luxury cars, including a classic. Although Holiday isn't much of a diehard car collector compared to many of his NBA counterparts, the NBA champion did have some notable selections to park in his garage.

3. 1966 Lincoln Continental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Official Suicide Slabs IG (@suicide_slabs)

Holiday's 1966 Lincoln Continental is the cheapest car in his garage with an average retail price of $43,900. Although it is the cheapest car in Holiday's garage, it certainly is no slouch.

In fact, Basketball Hall of Famer and avid car collector Shaquille O'Neal couldn't help but admire Holiday's 1966 Lincoln Continental. The Big Diesel featured the Celtics guard's classic convertible in his Instagram account.

Powered by a 7.0-liter V8 engine, the 1966 Lincoln Continental possesses 340 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. Aside from being able to perform well on the streets, Holiday should also have no problems standing out while driving it, especially after having his 1966 Lincoln Continental go through some special customizations. It's certainly a legitimate, rare classic, fit for the star caliber of Holiday.

2. Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

For more photos, check out this review.

Next up on Holiday's car collection is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. With a lot of money at his disposal, it's hard to resist not getting a much-coveted Mercedes, especially the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

Built with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 engine, the luxury SUV can produce 550 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. Furthermore, one of its key features is its acceleration with ease. In fact, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

With the two-time All-Star guard moving to Boston, this luxury SUV will be perfect to drive around, especially during the winter months where snow will cover the streets of the city. With the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600's ground clearance, Holiday shouldn't have to worry about patches of snow that can easily hinder other vehicles. Priced at $170,000, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is easily one of the best premium SUVs in the market.

1. Bentley Continental GT

For more photos, go to this sales website.

The most expensive car in Holiday's garage is the Bentley Continental GT. This Bentley masterpiece combines design with performance, making it one of the premium vehicles in the market today at $222,900. Designed with a solid interior and exterior, it's easy to see why it's one of the most coveted cars.

Furthermore, in terms of performance, the Bentley Continental GT doesn't disappoint. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, Holiday's premium car can produce 572 horsepower and 515 Nm of torque.

In addition to this, the Bentley Continental GT is also one of the fastest cars in the market. In terms of speed, it can go as fast as 195 mph, thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission. With a superb car like this, it's easy to see why Holiday had to own it.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jrue Holiday's $437K car collection.