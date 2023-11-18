ESPN NBA insider Jay Williams is impressed by the Celtics' backcourt tandem of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

Jrue Holiday has gotten off to a strong start to the beginning of his tenure with the Boston Celtics. Holiday was traded to Boston by the Portland Trail Blazers (after being sent there by the Milwaukee Bucks) this past offseason in order to provide more stability to a talented Celtics' offensive attack.

Joining Holiday in the Boston backcourt is shooting guard Derrick White, who has been a bit of an unsung hero for Boston since he joined the team midway through the 2021-22 season, helping the team on their run to the NBA Finals that year.

In fact, so dominant has been Boston's backcourt that they recently got a bit of lofty praise from a well-respected NBA insider.

“Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are the best defensive backcourt in the league,” said ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams on Get Up.

Indeed, both Derrick White and Jrue Holiday profile as elite defenders, both on the ball and away from it. The combination of the two has spelled nightmares for opposing guards so far this season hoping to find lanes to the rim or space for their perimeter jumpers. Making the backcourt tandem even more impressive for the Celtics is the fact that, although both Holiday and White are more than capable on the offensive end, they have both been able to take somewhat of a backseat on that end for a Boston roster that features the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and others.

The Celtics currently sit at 9-3 on the young season.