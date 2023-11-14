The New York Knicks' Josh Hart made an insane move against an elite defender that fans could not believe on social media.

The New York Knicks took on the rival Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Monday night, and Josh Hart stole the show for a few brief, exciting moments in a losing effort.

Knicks star Julius Randle fired back at ‘naive' expectations recently following his return from ankle surgery. Randle's post-injury recovery habits were scrutinized as part of the NBA rumor mill.

On Monday night, the Knicks guard and former Villanova Wildcat made a highlight reel play vs. elite defender Jrue Holiday of the Celtics that looked like something straight out of Rucker Park.

JOSH HART THREW IT OFF JRUE HOLIDAY'S BACK THEN HIT THE 3 😱 pic.twitter.com/a13UZrinXZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023

“LMAO, I'd retire after that,” one fan said about the brazen move that was executed against Holiday.

“He's been in New York too long…He think he at the Rucker,” another fan added.

Some fans thought it was a travel while others thought it was 100% clean. Hart appeared to gently toss the ball off of Holiday but the question is whether or not he got the pass off on time, before his feet hit the ground.

“This just shows a combination of quick thinking and skill,” another fan added.

“These kinds of creative and unconventional moves add excitement to the game and often become memorable highlights,” another fan added.

Hart finished with 16 points and nine rebounds on the night while Holiday had 14 and 7 rebounds in the Celtics' 114-98 victory. The Celtics' win included a 30-22 final quarter during which they took control and finished off the Knicks once and for all in front of the TD Garden fans.

Next up for the Knicks is a Wednesday clash with the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. For now, fans seem content to relive the insane Rucker Park quality highlight Hart just pulled off in front of the Boston faithful.