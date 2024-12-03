Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday knows all about playing defense, and being great at it too. The six-time all-defensive guard has a history of locking up his opponents. His defensive prowess began in high school, where he said he used to like bullying his opponents. Holiday spoke on Podcast P with Paul George about what he used to feel during those games.



“That was some of the funniest times in my life,” Holiday said. “With Dallas throwing lobs up to me, and then I throw it back to him, and he trying to press the whole game, stuff like that. This is going to sound as crazy as it sounds, it used to turn me on, boy. That type of joy that you get from playing defense, you can't get paid playing defense.”



Every team Holiday has been on, he's been arguably the best perimeter defender. From the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and now the Celtics. Holiday doesn't have eye-popping statistics with his number of steals. However, he's been in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting in the last four seasons. While the award is usually awarded to forwards or centers, Holiday's defensive acumen shows how good he is.

Jrue Holiday's high school days highlight same style of play for the Celtics

Knowing when to switch, using defensive leverage, and how to trap and pressure are only some of the skills he's mastered. Not to mention, at his 6'4 and 205-pound frame, opposing offensive players have a hard time moving him on the post. After Holiday went from a trash-talker to a silent assassin, that trash-talking was beyond evident in high school. As he said, he enjoyed putting hurt on opposing teams. Holiday even explained he beat a team 110-12 and saw their heart being ripped away from them.

Although the trash-talking isn't there like it was, his mentality hasn't altered. His approach on the game has been the same since entering the league in 2009. Holiday even got real with George about load management, and who's to blame for it. Regardless of that, Holiday has an old-school mentality about the game. His Celtics' teammates have embraced it, as well as his other teams.

As the season progresses, Holiday's defensive impact will continue to surface for as long as he's in the league. He may not trash talk like he used to, but his skill and impact won't fade away anytime soon.