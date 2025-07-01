The first day of free agency has brought forth plenty of player movement, with teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies being among the busiest. To teams already above the salary cap, moving in free agency isn't quite as easy, as they have to maneuver smartly to stay below the relevant tax apron. For the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, this very much rings true — with the former having to let Kevon Looney go to the New Orleans Pelicans and the latter having to resort to a low-cost flier in Luka Garza.

Both the Warriors and Celtics have plenty of question marks in the frontcourt, although they are looking to rectify those issues by setting their sights on the same player. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 2022 NBA Finalists are among the many contending teams that are looking to get veteran big man Al Horford to sign on the dotted line.

Included in the hunt for Horford are the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, as per Scotto. It's not quite clear just how strong those teams' interest level is in signing the 39-year-old big man from the Dominican Republic, but one thing's for sure, both the Warriors and Celtics will be facing stiff competition for Horford's services.

It's not quite clear what kind of contract Horford is commanding in free agency, although it's safe to say that he should not break the bank too much and should not cost more than the $9.5 million he made this past season. This makes him a low-cost option for any team looking to reinforce their frontcourt with the defense and shooting that Horford provides.

Alas, with Horford having recently turned 39 years of age, there is real risk in him declining as soon as next season hits.

Will Al Horford sign with the Warriors?

The Warriors may be the most desperate team for Horford after they lost Looney in free agency; ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Dubs are “locked in on getting to an agreement” with Horford after the events of free agency's first day.

Alas, the Lakers may be as desperate, seeing as they haven't quite remedied their center issues yet (although they seem to be saving their money for Deandre Ayton). The Nuggets would also want a reliable backup for Nikola Jokic, and Horford fits the bill. Meanwhile, the center position isn't as pressing of a need for either the Knicks and Cavs.

The smart money is banking on Horford to return to the Celtics even if it's unlikely for Boston to contend for a championship this upcoming season amid the injury to Jayson Tatum. Horford's been at his best this past decade whenever he's in Beantown, and suffice to say, this place has become home for him. And now that he has won a championship anyway, it's not like he'll be desperate to chase another ring.