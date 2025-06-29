The Boston Celtics are going to have a significantly different roster when they take the floor next season, and one of the players who may see significant action is G League Most Valuable Player JD Davison. The Celtics picked up the option on his $2.27 million contract prior to the 5 p.m. ET deadline Sunday.

Just In: The Boston Celtics will exercise their team option on JD Davison, which is worth $2.27 million non-guaranteed, league sources told @hoopshype. Davison was the G League MVP, averaging 25.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. pic.twitter.com/vGNZtV4Iq1 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davison was the last man on the Celtics' 15-man roster after the team signed him last April. He was coming off a brilliant season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. Davison was often dominant at that level as he averaged 25.6 points, 7.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

While it is comforting for the Celtics to pick up Davison's option, the contract is not guaranteed. The only way he will make the $2.27 million is if he makes the team out of training camp. If he does not make it, he is no longer eligible for a two-way contract because he has already played three seasons in the G League.

The Celtics have already traded Jruc Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis while superstar Jayson Tatum is almost certain to be out until the very late stages of the regular season. As a result, head coach Joe Mazzulla is going to have a new roster to work with and that should increase Davison's chances of sticking with the Celtics and making the team.

Article Continues Below

Celtics facing a season in transition

The Celtics won the NBA title in 2024 and they were the favorites to defend the championship throughout the year. However, the Celtics lost their second-round matchup with the New York Knicks in 6 games. They lost Tatum in that series when he suffered an Achilles injury in Game 4. The team was able to rally and win Game 5 without him, but they were unable to sustain that momentum in Game 6.

Davison was not a frequent contributor at the NBA level last season. He played in just 16 games for the Celtics while averaging 2.1 points over 5.8 minutes per game. The 22-year-old Davison was drafted by the Celtics three seasons ago.

The Holiday trade means that the Celtics will have a new look to their backcourt next season. Derek White and Payton Pritchard figure to play the most prominent roles at the guard position. The Celtics picked up Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Holiday trade and they drafted Hugo Gonzalez with their first-round pick this year. Davison may have to outshine one or both of those competitors if he is going to win a spot on the Celtics roster next season.