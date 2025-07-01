Free-agent forward Josh Minott has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move comes as Boston faces the potential departure of veteran big man Al Horford, who has drawn strong interest from both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Minott, 22, was selected 45th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds across 46 appearances last season, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.6% from three in just over six minutes per game.

With the Celtics trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, along with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles, Minott could see expanded minutes during the 2025-26 season.

Horford, 39, just completed his 18th NBA season and seventh with Boston. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 60 games while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc in 27.6 minutes per game.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Horford is being pursued by multiple teams, including the Warriors, Lakers, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. His shooting, defensive awareness, and playoff experience have made him one of the most sought-after veterans in free agency.

The Warriors, who lost longtime center Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, are actively seeking to reinforce their frontcourt. Looney signed a two-year, $16 million deal with New Orleans, opening a void in Golden State’s rotation that Horford could potentially fill alongside Draymond Green.

The Lakers are also targeting veteran frontcourt help following their midseason blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic. In addition to pursuing Horford, Los Angeles has been heavily linked to former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, one day before free agency began.

Under second-year head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are reshaping their roster around Doncic and LeBron James. The front office is expected to remain aggressive in pursuing experienced big men who can stretch the floor and anchor defensive possessions.

Boston, meanwhile, remains engaged with Horford but is preparing for all outcomes as his market continues to expand. The addition of Minott gives the Celtics low-cost depth and flexibility, especially as they await clarity on Tatum’s recovery timeline and evaluate additional moves to round out the roster.

Horford is expected to make a decision in the coming days. His choice could influence the frontcourt landscape across several contenders as teams finalize rosters ahead of the 2025-26 season.