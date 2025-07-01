Former Boston Celtics superstar Paul Pierce recently supported fellow Hall of Famer and former-teammate Kevin Garnett’s view on the troubling rise of Achilles injuries in NBA players. In an appearance on the Podcast P Show with Paul George, Pierce discussed Garnett’s belief that changes in NBA training methods may be contributing to the spike in these serious injuries.

Pierce, now a respected voice in basketball media, aligned with Garnett’s belief that modern players are neglecting the fundamentals that once helped veterans like them maintain durability.

“KG made an interesting point…They don't practice no more.”

He explained that back in the Celtics’ championship days, long, intense practices conditioned players’ bodies for the brutal pace of an 82-game season. This old-school grind, he argued, made actual games feel easier.

This perspective from Pierce supports what Garnett has emphasized, a shift in focus from endurance to explosiveness in NBA training methods may be leading to more Achilles injuries in NBA players. Garnett has specifically pointed to the neglect of calf training as a major issue, arguing that the lower leg is critical for injury prevention.

The 2025 season has already seen seven Achilles tears across the league — the most in NBA history — including the injury to Tyrese Haliburton during Game 7 of the Finals, highlighting the growing concern.

Garnett’s core point, as echoed by Pierce on the Podcast P show, is that players today aren’t physically prepared for the pace and demands of the modern game. With less emphasis on full practices, the lack of consistent conditioning could be leaving even top-level athletes more vulnerable to serious injuries.

Pierce’s agreement adds credibility to Garnett’s stance, suggesting that unless training methods evolve to rebuild lower-body endurance, the league may continue to suffer major injury setbacks. Both former Celtics stars advocate for a return to fundamentals—consistent conditioning, calf-focused strength work, and more structured practice regimens.

Interestingly, during the discussion, it was also noted that George is the only player from his 2010 draft class still active in the league, reinforcing the importance of longevity. As injuries pile up, the NBA may need to reexamine how today’s athletes are physically prepared for the demands of the modern game.