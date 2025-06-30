Just over six weeks after having surgery for a torn Achilles tendon, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is already back in the gym, tackling the early stages of a lengthy rehab journey. On Sunday, the forward posted a video of himself doing weighted crunches while still sporting a walking boot—proof that he's staying active, even with the limitations of his injury.

The Achilles injury happened during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks on May 12, cutting short a postseason where Tatum was averaging an impressive 28.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Less than a day later, he went under the knife and kicked off his recovery. However, on Day 45, he took to social media to vent his frustration, saying,

“This is some b—s—,” as reported by Bleacher Report. Despite that sentiment, the gym video shows he's turning that energy into progress.

Jayson Tatum is already back in the gym.

While the footage might lift fans' spirits, the Celtics front office keeps expectations in check. Team president Brad Stevens clarified that Tatum's return has no fixed timeline and stressed a “baby steps” approach. He mentioned that the priority is to make sure Tatum is “fully ready and fully healthy” before he steps back on the court, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tatum's in the loop on social media along the journey, providing his mix of workout updates and open-ended thoughts, giving a unique view of the mental and physical fight accompanying a serious injury. And given he was playing at an MVP level during the playoffs, you can be sure his presence will be missed in Boston next season! The Celtics roster is already being adjusted with his recovery timeline in mind.

Reports suggest that the team takes a page from Kevin Durant's comeback story after his Achilles injury, but Boston prioritizes long-term health over quick wins. Tatum's recovery journey will be under the spotlight as one of the NBA's shining stars. His early return to training demonstrates his determination, but he and the organization are well aware of the long path ahead.