Just over six weeks after having surgery for a torn Achilles tendon, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is already back in the gym, tackling the early stages of a lengthy rehab journey. On Sunday, the forward posted a video of himself doing weighted crunches while still sporting a walking boot—proof that he's staying active, even with the limitations of his injury.

The Achilles injury happened during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks on May 12, cutting short a postseason where Tatum was averaging an impressive 28.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Less than a day later, he went under the knife and kicked off his recovery. However, on Day 45, he took to social media to vent his frustration, saying,

“This is some b—s—,” as reported by Bleacher Report. Despite that sentiment, the gym video shows he's turning that energy into progress.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Celtics News
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden with Paul Pierce in the background
Paul Pierce’s ‘hope’ for Celtics amid Jaylen Brown trade rumorsJosue Pavon ·
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after helping secure a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center.
1 sneaky good player Boston Celtics must sign in 2025 NBA free agencyRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) during the second half at TD Garden.
Celtics make contract decision on G League MVPSteve Silverman ·
Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) warms up before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden with the Clippers logo in the background and the Spurs logo in the background
NBA rumors: Clippers to battle Spurs for Celtics free agentJosue Pavon ·
Sam Hauser (30) reacts after a three point shot in the first quarter
Celtics rumors: The player with no trade ‘buzz’Colin Loughran ·
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBA rumors: Could Bulls, Clippers be Celtics options for Anfernee Simons trade?Owen Crisafulli ·

While the footage might lift fans' spirits, the Celtics front office keeps expectations in check. Team president Brad Stevens clarified that Tatum's return has no fixed timeline and stressed a “baby steps” approach. He mentioned that the priority is to make sure Tatum is “fully ready and fully healthy” before he steps back on the court, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tatum's in the loop on social media along the journey, providing his mix of workout updates and open-ended thoughts, giving a unique view of the mental and physical fight accompanying a serious injury. And given he was playing at an MVP level during the playoffs, you can be sure his presence will be missed in Boston next season! The Celtics roster is already being adjusted with his recovery timeline in mind.

Reports suggest that the team takes a page from Kevin Durant's comeback story after his Achilles injury, but Boston prioritizes long-term health over quick wins. Tatum's recovery journey will be under the spotlight as one of the NBA's shining stars. His early return to training demonstrates his determination, but he and the organization are well aware of the long path ahead.