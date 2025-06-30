NBA fans are understandably preoccupied with the madness that could potentially ensue in the Eastern Conference next season, but the Western Conference could be quite unpredictable as well. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are certainly the team to beat after winning their first championship this year, the chase to become their biggest adversary is quite fascinating. The Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant, the Dallas Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg and the Minnesota Timberwolves retained a big chunk of their core. But what will the Golden State Warriors do?

The veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler could all be free agents after the 2026-27 campaign, so the front office is under serious pressure to round out a championship-level roster this summer. Although the Jonathan Kuminga situation remains a focus, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is also looking at some unrestricted free agents who can help the squad become better equipped for a deep playoffs run. The Dubs have a position and player in mind.

“Team sources have identified a stretch center as a high priority,” The Athletic's Anthony Slater writes. “Many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target.

“If the Warriors use the taxpayer midlevel exception (projected at around $5.7 million) on Horford or another free agent, they’ll be hard-capped at the second apron, currently projected at $207.8 million. The Warriors currently have nine players under contract at $170.5 million. Kuminga’s qualifying offer, extended over the weekend by the Warriors, is $7.9 million, but his cap hold is $22.9 million, further clogging the Warriors’ books if his situation drags deeper into July.”

The Stein Line's Mark Stein and Jake Fischer expressed the same sentiment, which illustrates Golden State's apparently profuse interest in the five-time All-Star. Horford recently turned 39 years old and sharply declined from an efficiency standpoint — averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and and 36.3 percent from 3-point land last season — but he still embodies much of what the Warriors wish to accomplish.

This ‘old timer' could pair quite nicely with Warriors

Horford brings additional championship experience and a capable 3-point shot, posting a 37.7 career shooting percentage from beyond the arc during his 18-year NBA career. He is a solid defender and can get hot from the field on occasion. Beyond his statistical contributions, though, Horford exemplifies the strong mentality this team demands from its supporting cast.

The 2011 All-NBA Third-Team selection knows what his role is at this point and still seems more than capable of executing it. If necessary, however, Al Horford can shoulder a bigger workload. He played 27.7 minutes per game for the Boston Celtics last season, doing his best to compensate for Kristaps Porzingis' lengthy absence. Warriors fans may not be enthused at the idea of getting even older, but this big man remains an adaptable and hungry competitor.

With limited options, the Dubs can do worse than signing such a free agent. The question is, though, will Horford want to join another team after his renaissance in Boston? Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has already expressed his desire to bring him back, but Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury and an altered roster could compel him to explore other options. He does not have the luxury of waiting out a potential transition year.

When taking everything into account, it is hard to deny the natural fit of this hypothetical pairing. The Warriors might have to move quickly if they are serious about bolstering their frontcourt.