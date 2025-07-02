When the Boston Celtics won the NBA title in the 2023-24 season, the franchise invited Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen to attend. The team's former big three celebrated with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the team after Boston won its 18th title, the most in league history.

However, the Celtics seemingly didn't invite former center turned sports analyst Kendrick Perkins to last year's championship parade. There was some speculation as to why that is, but we now know the true reason.

Former majority owner of the Celtics, Wyc Grousbeck, revealed that the reason Perkins was not invited was because of how much criticism the 40-year-old former center has given the franchise in recent years. Grousbeck claims that family members, staff, and players informed him that they would not attend the parade if Kendrick Perkins was in attendance.

“I love Perk to this day. [But] he wasn't invited to our parade last year, that is true,” said Grousbeck. “Because he had been giving people a lot of s***. I had family members and players saying if that [Perkins is] in the parade, we're not in the parade.”

Article Continues Below

Wyc confirms Kendrick Perkins wasn’t invited to the Celtics parade last year: “I had family members and players saying if that guys in the parade we’re not in the parade” 😭pic.twitter.com/bJaRs57G6i — jb (@lockedupjb) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

So, there you have it. Perkins apparently rubbed too many people in the Celtics' organization the wrong way due to his criticisms of the team leading up to that championship win. Kendrick Perkins is somebody who has been called out by former teammates before, so it can't be really all that surprising that Boston just simply didn't want him to attend the parade in 2024.

Kendrick Perkins played for the Celtics for seven full seasons to begin his NBA career. After 12 games played in his eighth season with the franchise, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was part of the Boston team that won the title in 2008 alongside Durant, Pierce, Allen, and Rajon Rondo.