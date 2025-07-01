Last week, the Boston Celtics bid farewell to center Kristaps Portzingis after he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. A few days later, fellow Celtics center Luke Kornet was sent to the San Antonio Spurs

On Monday, the Celtics officially signed Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza to a two-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed deal, per Shams Charania of ESPN. 

Garza is coming off a season in which he played 5.6 minutes per game and averaged less than five points and rebounds per game. As for Portzingis, he averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Celtics. 

Portzingis played two seasons in Boston (2023-2025). He played 57 games in his first season and 42 in his second while battling injuries. While his stint was short, Portzingis won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024. 

That year, he became the first Latvian player to win an NBA championship. Kornet played five seasons in Boston and was also part of the 2024 championship team. 

He averaged 5.2 points per game and shot 53.6% from the field.  As for Garza, he has been in the league since 2021, when the Detroit Pistons drafted him. 

He has been with the Timberwolves since 2022. Throughout his career, he has shot 49% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point line. 

What does Luka Garza bring to the Celtics? 

Garza is a young, irreverent player still looking for his big break. In terms of scoring, he can be effective in the paint and on the perimeter. 

Additionally, Garza can be a significant force in rebounding and is also very athletic. Garza will be a backup center, providing considerable minutes off the bench. 

In other words, he will be in the same position as Kornet. When it comes to utilizing the pick and roll, Garza can use his size (7 foot 1) to his advantage when it comes to cutting to the basket for easy points. 

