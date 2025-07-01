One of the Boston Celtics' most prominent bench pieces, Luke Kornet, has decided to move on and take his talents to the San Antonio Spurs. Kristaps Porzignis was happy to see the Texas native receive a solid payday.

Kornet signed with the Spurs for a four-year, $41 million contract. By contrast, he had made a combined $11.5 million over his past eight seasons. Porzingis took to social media to express his congratulations.

“Happy for this guy,” Porzingis said on Instagram. “One of the best teammates. Well deserved Luuukee.”

Konret averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 73 games with the Celtics last season. The 29-year-old enjoyed an increased role in the NBA playoffs with players such as Pozingis dealing with injury concerns.

Through 11 postseason contests, Kornet averaged 16.4 minutes per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. He is the latest Celtic to depart Boston amidst a flurry of changes. The team recently traded Porzingis and Holiday to the Hawks and Trail Blazers, respectively, but it did not appear as though the front office had totally ruled out a reunion with Kornet.

“As you look at the rest of the team and what we’re trying to do, there is no question our priorities would be to bring Al (Horford) and Luke back,” Celtics president Brad Stevens told reporters during his press conference after the 2025 NBA Draft. “Those guys are huge parts of this organization.”

It is not known if Al Horford would want to return to Boston on a team-friendly contract. There are a number of suitors seeking his services, and he could receive a deal that the Celtics won't be ready to match.

Boston also recently signed former Minnesota Timberwolves center Luke Garza to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. While this does not necessarily nix a reunion with Horford, it is another example of how Stevens and the front office are choosing to operate this offseason.

The 2024 title seems to be beginning to feel like a memory of the distant past as far as Boston’s roster is concerned. Kornet is the latest casualty as the Celtics attempt to lessen their financial burden this summer.