Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics were the first team to host media day for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, featuring the likes of several members of last year's championship team including Jrue Holiday. Holiday was able to exercise some of his playoff demons en route to helping lead the Celtics to their NBA Finals victory vs the Dallas Mavericks in June.

However, if players thought that head coach Joe Mazzulla was going to take thing easy on them in this training camp session fresh off of a championship, they are in for a rude awakening.

Recently, Holiday used a hilarious reference to break down just how grueling Celtics practices have been so far through the first couple of days, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was traded last year, and I think I missed the first day. I wish I missed the first day this year too,” joked Holiday. “Hard days. Obviously we want to come back this year and do it again. This is where it starts. We've got to set the tone early the first week… there's things that we want to set now. Set foundations. We've been doing that the first two days.”

Can the Celtics pull off the repeat?

Surprisingly enough, no NBA team has repeated as champions since the Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018. Not only that, but now five straight NBA champions have failed to make it out of the second round the following year, including most recently the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 playoffs.

On paper, the Celtics still have clearly the best roster in the NBA, even with Kristaps Porzingis set to miss a significant chunk of the season after undergoing surgery.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both figure to now be in the heart of their primes, and Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have shown no signs of slowing down despite being on the wrong side of 30.

There is some concern that the mental fatigue that comes from a deep playoff run, combined with the fact that Tatum, Holiday, and White all played in (or observed, in some cases), the Olympics in Paris this summer, could lead to a burnout down the stretch of the season for the Celtics similar to what we just witnessed with the Nuggets.

However, if things go according to plan, there's no reason why the Celtics won't be preparing to try for their third straight championship at this time next year.