Team USA fielded one of its most stacked rosters in recent memory in response to their disappointing showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and as a result, they provided some of the most entertaining basketball the world has ever seen. After all, how often do players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry get to team up? Unsurprisingly, Team USA won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics — giving them license to talk their smack, which Durant gladly used.

Nonetheless, for Jrue Holiday, there's an even bigger yapper on the Team USA roster. Durant can be incisive with his trash talk, but for the Boston Celtics guard and two-time NBA champion, Anthony Edwards' mouth runs even more loudly than that of Durant's.

“Anthony Edwards [is the biggest trash-talker on the team.] 100 percent. 100 percent. He's a great player and you see him trash-talking for a very, very long time,” Holiday said in an interview with media members during Raising Cane's “Golden Birthday”, via Justin Turpin of WEEI.

Indeed, every time the Minnesota Timberwolves star is on the floor, it seems as though he never runs out of things to say, both to his teammates and to the opposition. This is true for when's playing for either club and country. Edwards has so much passion and enthusiasm for the game, and his boisterous personality allows him to shine through and entertain fans all over the globe, making him a fan favorite through and through.

Plus, it's not like Edwards is just talking trash because it's his only utility on the court. As Jrue Holiday said, the Timberwolves star is a great player, and he backs up all the smack he talks on the court with how impactful he is to winning. He showed as much during his stint for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics. Outside of the big three of James, Durant, and Curry, Edwards was the team's leading scorer — which is a testament to the Timberwolves star's quality.

But at the end of the day, Edwards may want to exercise better judgment when it comes to the things that come out of his mouth. He has already landed himself in hot water with some of his takes, and he may want to be more careful next time so that he won't make himself an even bigger target than he already is.

Team USA feeds off of Anthony Edwards' energy

Anthony Edwards was having the time of his life playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It validates all the hard work he's been through — to be one of the team's most crucial players alongside future Hall of Famers is a surreal experience, which the Timberwolves star said so himself.

The joy with which Edwards plays the game is very contagious. He and Kevin Durant led Team USA's bench mob, and the game seemed to turn heavily in their favor whenever the two were on the court.

Durant has seemingly given Edwards the torch to carry Team USA into the future as they look towards another generation of international basketball dominance.

There may not be a better face for Team USA basketball's future than Edwards. He is a showman who knows the value of leaving fans with a lasting impression, and his playstyle is very conducive to drawing eyeballs to the team for years to come.