It has been more than a year since Kemba Walker left the Charlotte Hornets and parted ways with owner Michael Jordan in hopes to link up with a team that could take him to the promised land. Now a key part of an offensive trident next to Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Walker has taken the teachings of his former boss into these playoffs.

The Celtics are up 3-2 after dismantling the Toronto Raptors 111-89 on Monday, but this hasn’t quite been the typical back-and-forth fans expected out of this matchup.

Boston was 0.5 seconds away from getting its third victory without any trace of a loss. As a matter of fact, had OG Anunoby’s corner triple clanked off the rim, the Eastern Conference Semifinals might have been a wrap by now.

But Anunoby’s shot did go in, along with a spirited effort in Game 4 to tie up affairs before Monday’s showdown gave the Celtics the edge.

Now only a win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, Walker remembers the advice Michael Jordan once gave him: “Don’t get comfortable.”

Kemba Walker spent his first eight seasons with the Hornets as Jordan’s prized talisman. He chose to leave after getting a below-market offer after qualifying for the supermax this past summer. However, the two are still close:

“Yeah, we do (keep in touch),” Walker told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But he’s not gonna write me on anything right now, here in the playoffs. But we speak, yeah. That’s my guy — forever, forever.”

Walker might have partially cut ties with Jordan after making his move to Boston, but the two have had a longstanding relationship that will last a lifetime. The 6-foot-1 dynamo is also one of Jordan Brand’s sponsored athletes, which will keep him around Jordan’s circle for quite a while.