fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

Kevin Durant gets massive Celtics trolling after NBA 2K23 rating complaint

NBA 2K, Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been on the receiving end of a massive Boston Celtics trolling after he complained about his NBA 2K23 rating.

Durant was given a 96 rating in the latest iteration of the popular basketball video game. However, the Nets forward was clearly not happy as he called out Ronnie2K and said he should have gotten a 99.

Now it’s understandable why KD would want that. He remains one of the best basketball players on the planet, and anyone with that status will naturally deserve the highest rating. The problem for Durant is that he and the Nets are coming off an embarrassing performance in the playoffs where they were swept by the Celtics.

With that, fans really had to remind the Nets star that he basically disappeared on the biggest of stages. Surely, for them, that doesn’t warrant a 99.

Kevin Durant have probably seen the backlash coming, though. After all, he knows very well that fans feast in every tweet he sends out.

Considering the debatable nature of his tweet, it was always bound to attract criticisms and negative reactions. Still, fans showed no mercy as they flooded the superstar with plenty of Celtics reminders.

Durant can always work his way up in the NBA 2K23 ratings. Hey, at least it gave him something to work on. Nonetheless, Nets fans will surely hope his focus is on helping them win the title instead of getting his 2K numbers up to 99.

Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
JUST IN:
Related Topics