Kevin Durant gets massive Celtics trolling after NBA 2K23 rating complaint

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been on the receiving end of a massive Boston Celtics trolling after he complained about his NBA 2K23 rating.

Durant was given a 96 rating in the latest iteration of the popular basketball video game. However, the Nets forward was clearly not happy as he called out Ronnie2K and said he should have gotten a 99.

Now it’s understandable why KD would want that. He remains one of the best basketball players on the planet, and anyone with that status will naturally deserve the highest rating. The problem for Durant is that he and the Nets are coming off an embarrassing performance in the playoffs where they were swept by the Celtics.

With that, fans really had to remind the Nets star that he basically disappeared on the biggest of stages. Surely, for them, that doesn’t warrant a 99.

A 99 player would not have gotten swept by Boston I don’t think a 99 player has ever been swept before the previous year or at all in their career. GO WIN A DAMN RING https://t.co/tpa9IsmDJz — star player💫 (@30shottaz) September 6, 2022

Because you got swept and can't win without Steph https://t.co/epB8oRz37H pic.twitter.com/ivDMLwMcdE — One Glorious Mofo (@GloriousKev) September 6, 2022

Kevin Durant have probably seen the backlash coming, though. After all, he knows very well that fans feast in every tweet he sends out.

Considering the debatable nature of his tweet, it was always bound to attract criticisms and negative reactions. Still, fans showed no mercy as they flooded the superstar with plenty of Celtics reminders.

Bro, you got clamped by Grant Williams in a playoff series and got swept. In what world are you a 99? https://t.co/qvfJeE28ua — High School Backups (@HSBackups) September 6, 2022

Probably cause Al Horford & Grant Williams were locking you up 1 on 1 in the playoffs https://t.co/hLqDmD1Qrv — 🏀 ALL ICONIC SPORTS (@ALLICONICSPORTS) September 6, 2022

A 99 not getting swept 1st round https://t.co/Jh0T7EXK7J — TMAC 🦅 0-0 (@TMAC2GRIMEY) September 6, 2022

Durant can always work his way up in the NBA 2K23 ratings. Hey, at least it gave him something to work on. Nonetheless, Nets fans will surely hope his focus is on helping them win the title instead of getting his 2K numbers up to 99.