Egor Demin, the 6-foot-9 guard out of BYU selected No. 8 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025 NBA Draft, recently responded to comparisons with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic following his first-round selection.

Speaking with Andy Katz on The Sideline, the 19-year-old addressed the similarities while making it clear that his focus is on building his own path.

“I think I’m looking more from the details from each player and from some pieces kind of building myself and not trying to be somebody else, right?” Demin said. “But obviously, I hear a lot of comparison with Luka [Doncic] as a big guard who sees above the heads of the defenders who can pass the ball very good and play pick-and-roll.”

Demin continued by reinforcing that his goal is to create his own identity as a player.

“But again, it’s not like I’m trying to be him. Luka is Luka, Egor is Egor,” he said. “So I’m just trying to build myself and my own role player that I’m looking at and I’m reaching there right? And these players have no name, it’s just me in the future. So, that’s pretty much what I’m thinking of.”

A native of Russia, Demin played one season at BYU before declaring for the draft. In 33 games, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.2% from the field. His unique blend of size and playmaking has fueled the Doncic comparisons, particularly as another tall European guard entering the league at a young age.

Demin was the first of five players selected by Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The Nets also drafted Nolan Traore (No. 19), Drake Powell (No. 22), Ben Saraf (No. 26), and Danny Wolf (No. 27), becoming the first team in NBA history to use five first-round picks in a single draft.

Brooklyn’s decision to retain all five selections rather than package them in trades drew strong reactions from around the league. The approach signals a full commitment to youth development under new head coach Jordi Fernandez following a 26–56 finish to the 2024–25 season, which left the team 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Demin is expected to compete for immediate playing time in a backcourt rotation that lacks long-term stability. With his combination of size, vision, and poise, the Nets are betting on his upside as a cornerstone in their rebuilding process.